Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 173,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 948,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Wallbridge Mining Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$150.01 million and a P/E ratio of -23.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$42,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,590,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$440,319.72.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

