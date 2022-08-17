Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s previous close.

WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $139.37 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.