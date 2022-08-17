Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $155.00 at Oppenheimer

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $139.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $382.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.66.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.