Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.03.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,882,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,932,409. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $382.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day moving average of $136.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,658.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 11,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 130,461 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,021,240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $245,742,000 after buying an additional 140,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $87,249,000 after buying an additional 64,551 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

