Walter Coles Jr. Purchases 8,800 Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Director Walter Coles Jr. bought 8,800 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 762,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,561,395.20.

Walter Coles Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Walter Coles Jr. acquired 8,600 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,178.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Walter Coles Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,676.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Walter Coles Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,010.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Walter Coles Jr. acquired 9,100 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,337.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Walter Coles Jr. acquired 6,400 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,992.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Walter Coles Jr. acquired 10,640 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,052.80.

On Monday, July 11th, Walter Coles Jr. bought 9,800 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.37 per share, with a total value of C$62,426.00.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Trading Down 5.4 %

CVE:SKE opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$3.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

