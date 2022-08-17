Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) to Issue None Dividend of $0.80 on August 29th

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Monday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50.

Warrior Met Coal has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 69.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Warrior Met Coal has a payout ratio of 4.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $5.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $42.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 1,500 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

