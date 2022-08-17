Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Position Lowered by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,873,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,728 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises about 0.8% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.28% of Waste Connections worth $821,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Covea Finance bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.68. 45,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,341. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.54.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.