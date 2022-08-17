WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 6,593 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 1,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

WCF Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12.

WCF Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 2.61%.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; consumer and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes and safe bonds; order checks; and other products.

