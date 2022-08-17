Wealth Alliance Cuts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $487,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 248,316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,227,000 after acquiring an additional 36,993 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.80.

Autodesk stock opened at $233.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.20 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.49 and a 200-day moving average of $202.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

