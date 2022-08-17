Wealth Alliance Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,609,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,643,000 after buying an additional 200,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,362,000 after buying an additional 295,321 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after buying an additional 940,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,978,000 after acquiring an additional 296,420 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XEL stock opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.75.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

