Wealth Alliance Grows Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

