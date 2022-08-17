Wealth Alliance Increases Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 403.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 96.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGS. Citigroup lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. Equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

