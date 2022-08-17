Wealth Alliance Makes New $332,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

DIA opened at $341.74 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $296.39 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.81 and a 200-day moving average of $330.70.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.