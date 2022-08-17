Wealth Alliance Makes New $350,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFEB. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $19,491,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $11,327,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 370,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after buying an additional 196,080 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,319,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 233,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 44,733 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PFEB opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.26.

