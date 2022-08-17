Wealth Alliance Purchases 142 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Five Below were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Five Below by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Five Below by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.32.

Five Below Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $147.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.06. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

