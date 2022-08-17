Wealth Alliance Purchases 730 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,568.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RBA shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

