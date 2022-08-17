Wealth Alliance Sells 270 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 29,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,912,000 after purchasing an additional 29,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at $2,099,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

BOH stock opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average is $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.53%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $449,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOH shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

