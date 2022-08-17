Wealth Alliance Takes $312,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CLX opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Clorox

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $131.00.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Articles

