Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

8/12/2022 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $138.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $115.00.

7/29/2022 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $88.00 to $84.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $123.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $124.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $94.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $118.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – T. Rowe Price Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

7/11/2022 – T. Rowe Price Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $138.00.

6/30/2022 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $121.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $118.00 to $100.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,668. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

