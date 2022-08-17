West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lessened its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST stock opened at $333.93 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.89 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.34.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

