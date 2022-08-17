Westchester Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,634 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 3.5% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in McDonald’s by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,672. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.23. The firm has a market cap of $196.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

