Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $16.20 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises 4.2% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $16,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $309,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,970 shares of company stock worth $597,211. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microchip Technology Stock Down 4.8 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Shares of MCHP traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.50. 51,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,017,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average of $68.23.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.