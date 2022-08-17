Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.0% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3,382.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

AT&T Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,473,880. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.