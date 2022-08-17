Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.05

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMCGet Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.05 and traded as high as $15.54. Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 29,638 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMC. Jonestrading raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 728.97 and a quick ratio of 728.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMC. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,169,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,837 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 123,860 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. 22.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

Featured Stories

