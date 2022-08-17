Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.05

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.05 and traded as high as $15.54. Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 29,638 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMC. Jonestrading raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 728.97 and a quick ratio of 728.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:WMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMC. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,169,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,837 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 123,860 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. 22.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.