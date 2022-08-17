Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Western Digital accounts for about 2.2% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 106,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $69.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDC. Citigroup cut their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

Western Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.