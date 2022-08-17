Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.91

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and traded as high as $25.40. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 17,618 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WLKP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $899.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.73%.

Insider Activity at Westlake Chemical Partners

In related news, Chairman James Chao sold 31,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $836,685.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 23,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,834,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,704,000 after purchasing an additional 422,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 227,492 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 40,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 32,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.