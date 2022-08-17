Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

Shares of WLK opened at $106.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. Westlake has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,667,523.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,867,863.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 73.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

