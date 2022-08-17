White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 11,342 shares.The stock last traded at $1,298.00 and had previously closed at $1,295.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WTM. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,245.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,149.08.

Insider Transactions at White Mountains Insurance Group

Institutional Trading of White Mountains Insurance Group

In other news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total transaction of $127,094.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,479.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,602,000 after acquiring an additional 73,901 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,499.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,055,000 after acquiring an additional 110,046 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.