Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang Purchases 5,450 Shares

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 596,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,248,654.40.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,605,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,902. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.69 and a 1-year high of C$12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.87. The stock has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.821951 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Whitecap Resources

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.32.

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.