WhiteCoin Market Cap Reaches $82.94 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $82.94 million and $736,385.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000476 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 72.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00024008 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017195 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.