WinCash (WCC) Price Down 90% This Week

WinCash (WCC) traded down 89.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. WinCash has a total market cap of $105,595.98 and $4.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0704 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 90% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00050370 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io.

Buying and Selling WinCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

