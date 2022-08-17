Witan Investment Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Witan Investment Trust Price Performance
LON WTAN opened at GBX 232.24 ($2.81) on Wednesday. Witan Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 257.50 ($3.11). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 215.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 220.59. The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 686.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79.
Witan Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.