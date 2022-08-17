Witan Investment Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Witan Investment Trust Price Performance

LON WTAN opened at GBX 232.24 ($2.81) on Wednesday. Witan Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 257.50 ($3.11). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 215.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 220.59. The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 686.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79.

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

