Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.50 million-$247.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WOLF shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Wolfspeed to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.79.

Shares of NYSE WOLF traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.65. 2,348,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.41. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $142.33.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $504,871.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,097.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Wolfspeed news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,321.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 7,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $504,871.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,097.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

