Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.02)-$(0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $232.5-247.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.45 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOLF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Wolfspeed to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.79.

WOLF traded down $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,158. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.72. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $142.33.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $575,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $504,871.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,097.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $575,321.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth $200,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

