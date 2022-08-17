Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.02)-$(0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $232.5-247.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.45 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.02 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOLF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Wolfspeed to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.79.
Wolfspeed Trading Down 3.3 %
WOLF traded down $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,158. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.72. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $142.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth $200,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.
About Wolfspeed
Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.
