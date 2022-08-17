Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 2,735 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at $351,823,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tenaris by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 200,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Stock Performance

NYSE TS opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $34.76.

Tenaris Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.70 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.