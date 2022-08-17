Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 407 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $388.77 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.83 and a 200-day moving average of $370.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

