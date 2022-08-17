Wrapmanager Inc. Has $448,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,624,000 after buying an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $175.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.84. The stock has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Citigroup decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

