Wrapmanager Inc. Has $459,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Walmart by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,522,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 22.4% during the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC raised its position in Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Walmart by 17.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 283,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,997 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock opened at $139.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.05 and its 200-day moving average is $136.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.33.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

