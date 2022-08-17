Wrapmanager Inc. Has $654,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

Shares of D stock opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

