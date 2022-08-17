Wrapmanager Inc. Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,590,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 454,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Diageo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 430,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,192.50.

DEO stock opened at $189.57 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $166.24 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.30.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

