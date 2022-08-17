Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 318 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $104.46 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day moving average of $96.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

