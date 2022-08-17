Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,139 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJT)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJT opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $25.08.

