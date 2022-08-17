Wrapmanager Inc. Takes $511,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,389,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,381,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €59.00 ($60.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

