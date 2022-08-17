Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Stock Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.06% of EVO Payments worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair lowered EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $808,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,553. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $808,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,553. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $1,387,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,596.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 669.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

