Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $30.12 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for about $17.96 or 0.00076516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,476.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004281 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00128879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00034503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00070737 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

WNXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

