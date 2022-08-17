WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$181.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

WSP has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$185.92.

WSP Global stock traded down C$0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$158.69. 69,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The stock has a market cap of C$18.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.86. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$130.65 and a 1-year high of C$187.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$146.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$152.54.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

