W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Up 3.8%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.70. 105,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,423,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

W&T Offshore Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $815.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 102.77% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 8.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 38.2% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 29.1% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

