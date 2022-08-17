X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.51 and last traded at $23.62. 50,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 86,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000.

