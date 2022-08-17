Xaya Trading Up 6.6% This Week (CHI)

Xaya (CHI) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Xaya has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Xaya has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and $15,088.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,424.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,839.06 or 0.07851044 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00169407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00022967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00258312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00695669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.09 or 0.00572425 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005257 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

