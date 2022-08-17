YIELD App One Day Trading Volume Reaches $209,755.00 (YLD)

YIELD App (YLD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. YIELD App has a total market cap of $14.77 million and approximately $209,755.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YIELD App has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for $0.0813 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,320.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00128855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00034515 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00069136 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,590,838 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YIELD App Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

